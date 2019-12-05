Football prepares for rematch with Texas A&M-Commerce

The Mavericks and Lions will go toe-to-toe in the third round of the NCAA playoffs

De’Vonte Bradley

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks football team has a chance at redemption against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Both teams have not faced one another in over two years, with the last meeting being in the 2017 playoffs. Texas A&M-Commerce won that matchup against the Mavericks, 31-21.

Texas A&M-Commerce is on a hot streak, winning their previous six games and sitting at a record of 11-2. The Lions blew out Colorado School of Mines in the second round of the playoffs, with the final score ending in 23-3.

MSU is coming off a blowout win against CSU-Pueblo themselves. They ran away with a 35-7 win. The Mavericks will look to do some of the specials things that helped them advance to the third round of the playoffs.

One of those things being their defense. The Mavericks defense played a huge part in their victory, holding the ThunderWolves to just 105 rushing yards and 71 passing yards. There were remarkable performances on defense by junior Cade Johnson, who ended with 10 tackles and senior Alex Goettl sitting not far behind with eight total tackles.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s defense is also something that MSU must look out for. The Lions had an incredible 10 sacks in its last game, tying the NCAA Division II playoff record. One notable defense contributor being Elijah Earls, who had 3.5 sacks, who was also a half sack shy of tying the Division II record.

Minnesota State prepares to take on Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday at the Blakeslee Stadium. With both teams having very similar success and competitive drives, this game will be a close battle.

Header photo: Members of the Minnesota State’s football team celebrate a stop against Colorado State University-Pueblo at the Blakeslee Stadium Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

