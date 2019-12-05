Men and women’s basketball takes on SMSU and USF

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks men and women’s basketball teams have started their seasons both strongly and with struggle, but that won’t stop them this weekend as they host the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs and the University of Sioux Falls Cougars at the Taylor Center.

On Friday, the woman’s team will start the night with their 5:30 p.m. game against Southwest Minnesota State. Looking at the past ten games between SMSU and MSU, the Mustangs have won the last two matchups, both games ending within a 15-point margin, but every game before that has been a Mavericks win. Southwest Minnesota State might have a record of 5-1 for the 2019 season, compared to MSU’s record of 3-1, but the battle between the two teams should still be an interesting one to watch.

The men will follow with their game against the Mustangs starting at 7:30 p.m. The two teams have a more balanced history, with six of the last 10 games going to Minnesota State. Almost each of their games have been close battles. The Mustangs currently hold an overall record of 3-4, compared to the Mavericks who are 2-4. As long as the Mavericks hit the floor with determination and a hard fight, they should dominate the Mustangs.

The weekend games will continue into Saturday night, where MSU will take on Sioux Falls. The woman’s team will once again start the night with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Based off the last 10 matchups between the two teams, the Mavericks will have to come up with new and creative game plans to take down the Cougars, who have won eight of the 10 games. Another leverage the Cougars have against the Mavericks is their overall game record of 7-0. This game will be a challenge for MSU, but with willpower and dedication, they can get the job done.

Despite the fact that the Mavericks men’s basketball team lost by 28 the last time they played against the Cougars, the game between the two on Saturday evening will be an interesting one. Eight of the last 10 games have resulted in a win for the Mavericks, with many of the games ending in close score. At this point in the season, the Cougars hold a 5-2 record.

In order to improve their season record, the Mavericks need to work together and move the ball around the court.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Ryland Holt (0) dribbles the basketball during the first half of a game against Crown College at the Taylor Center Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...