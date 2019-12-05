Vetter, Mavericks soccer aims for victory in 3rd round

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The Minnesota State Mavericks soccer team will be taking on the Central Missouri Jennies in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

The Mavericks are 2-4-1 in games against Central Missouri. However, in the one meeting between the two teams this season, the Mavericks came away with a 2-0 win.

MSU is ranked No. 1 in its region and the Jennies are right behind them at two. Entering play, Central Missouri is 19-2-1 and the Mavericks are 18-3-1.

The Jennies are led by junior Makayla Toth, who is leading the team with 18 goals. She has eight assists to go along with that.

Sophomore Kassie Newsom is second on the team in goals with eight, but she’s tied with junior Haley Freeman for a team leading nine assists.

Sophomore goaltender Lindsey Johnson has been great in the net. She’s entering play with a record of 18-2-1 and has a save percentage of 82.5.

As for the Mavericks, they’re led by sophomore Jenny Vetter. She leads the team with 20 goals and has seven assists to go along with that.

Sophomore Brynn Desens is the team’s leader in assists with 13 and has eight goals to her stat line.

Freshman Allie Williams enters play with the second most goals on the team with 10. The three of them should carry the bulk of the offense against Central Missouri.

Much like the Jennies, redshirt senior Alexa Rabune has been great in the net. She has a record of 16-2-1 and a save percentage of 88.3.

The two teams matchup well, both on offense and defense. Kickoff between the Mavericks and the Jennie is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be played in Mankato.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Jenny Vetter (4) runs with the ball during the second half of a game against Augustana University at the Pitch Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. Vetter is Minnesota State’s leading scorer this season, scoring 20 goals in 22 games, while also leading the NCAA in game-winning goals (10) this season. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...