Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ve been quite busy here lately Aries. With finals approaching and the semester coming to an end it’s easy to get caught in the hustle and bustle. However, take time for yourself today and relax, even if it’s only for an hour. When you’re done with your you-time, get back out into the universe and excel at your projects. Sometimes a break is all you need to regain your drive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re going to stay busy today but that doesn’t mean you need to be stressed. Try envisioning how someone else might approach your challenging tasks to offer some guidance. The semester is almost over so try to simplify your life by reevaluating what brought you joy thus far and what didn’t. Avoid the negatives for next semester.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

You’ll find yourself focused on the future today. Instead of focusing on what’s good for just today try to envision what will best for yourself a week from now. Where do you want to be? Is that person you’re talking to really worth your time? Is that meal benefiting your body? It can be challenging but start doing some planning young Gemini.

Cancer (21 June-22 July)

An emotional breakthrough is in the air. You’ve been contemplating and overthinking but soon it will all make sense. If you haven’t already, begin connecting with others, put yourself in situations to make new relationships or even strengthen old ones. You may want to do every-thing by yourself, but you don’t have to, and nor should you.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today’s energy is directing you towards others, group activities are advised. With finals approaching you may be inclined to lock yourself in the library by yourself, but enlist a friend do it with. They can keep you motivated and also provide a good laugh in between your assignments.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

You may find it difficult to focus today and yearn for the distraction of socialization but you have many tasks to finish Virgo, get focused! However, breaks are advised so you don’t drive yourself crazy by only doing work. Your imagination will be running wild today so capitalize on its creativity but don’t let it direct your whole day.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

So often we get caught in the big picture of things that we forget about the little details of life. Make sure to check in on those minor details today. What’s really in your hair care products? Should you be drinking that much coffee? When the last time you’ve washed your sheets or had a good phone call with your family?

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

Life is filled with distractions, but today isn’t a time to enjoy them. It’s time to buckle down and focus young Scorpio! Ignore the little details and focus on the big picture. You’ll find motivation once you sit down to work, but that first step might seem like the hardest.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

At the beginning of the day you may be feeling in-secure or unsure of the path you should be taking, but continue forward with confidence and perseverance. You chose this path for a reason. Let go of unrealistic expectations of others and events around you. Just live in the now Sag and let the pieces fall where they must.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It’s time to organize things Capricorn. Today is a good day for re-arranging your room, sorting out mixed feelings, and discarding unrealistic expectations. You’ll find comfort in removing these stresses from your life. In addition, your family and home sector will be pulling you today so give it the attention it’s craving.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

While your energy is strong and you may be feeling insightful, keep things simple and avoid being pulled into other problems today. Besides, you have finals to worry about anyways.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Emotions are high today and you’ll find yourself drawn to others. Accept these urges and you’ll dis-cover needs you didn’t even know you’ve been ignoring. Money and relationships will be the main topics today, so you can expect some serious conversations heading your way.

