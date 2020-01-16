Cosmic ice skating a hit!

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

An easy way for students to ease into the new semester is to go ice skating for free, and that’s exactly what happened this past Monday night at the All Seasons Arena.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Student Events Team put together the Cosmic Ice Skating event from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. for students to unwind after the first day of classes for free, and this is an event that occurs every school year.

Students were lined up well before the rink opened up to ensure that they were one of the first to skate. Once everyone was situated on the ice, the music was turned up, the lights were turned off, and strobe lights were put into effect to make the night a fun one. Along with skate rentals, the All Seasons Arena and the Student Events Team provided snacks and hot chocolate to keep the skaters warm and full. By the looks of their faces, everyone enjoyed the free entertainment that was provided by other students just like them.

If you didn’t get a chance to skate, you’re not the only one! The All Seasons Arena allows people to come in for open skating numerous days of the week, with their schedule posted on their website. Otherwise look for the Student Events Team schedule for other great activities to participate in, with their next event the showing of “Dr. Sleep” in Stomper’s Cinema on Jan. 23.

Like this: Like Loading...