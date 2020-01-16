Men’s basketball takes on SCSU and UMD

De’Vonte Bradley

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s basketball team will end their four-game road trip against the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs this Friday, then against the St. Cloud Huskies on Saturday.

There have been some tough and hard-fought battles between the teams over the years. This weekend will mark the 76th game between the Mavericks and Bulldogs, with the Mavericks leading the series 43-42. MSU will look to seek revenge, as the Bulldogs won their only matchup last year, 80-77 at the Taylor Center.

Despite the lost, there were some good performances by some Mavericks, senior Kevin Krieger torched the Bulldogs for 16 points, while snatching five boards. Senior Cameron Kirksey scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds too.

Minnesota Duluth is now 13-3 this season after a 93-69 blowout win against the University of Mary. They are averaging nearly 85 points and 37 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Senior Brandon Myer is someone the Mavericks should keep their eyes on, as he’s the leading scorer for the Bulldogs. He is averaging 21.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Also, freshman Drew Blair is contributing almost 15 points per game.

This Saturday’s matchup against St. Cloud State will be their 181st meeting. Huskies currently lead the overall series 92-88. The Mavericks won their last matchup earlier this season 73-61.

There are currently three athletes with notable numbers so far this season. Kirksey is averaging 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, freshman Ryland Holt is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and finally we have Krieger, who’s putting up 11.6 points per game. They will need these three players, as well as others, to continue to thrive offensively this weekend.

Some Huskies who shall contract a lot of attention from MSU, is their leading scorers, senior Trevon Marshall who averages 20.8 points and dishes 4.6 assists and freshman Anthony Roberts who averages 11.1 points and 5.3 boards per game.

With the Mavericks being 8-8 on the season, with an NSIC record of 6-4, they cannot afford to give these games away in sake of their record. Both games will be entertaining, as all teams have had good battles over the years.

Header photo: Minnesota State guard Kevin Krieger (25) dribbles the ball against Crown College at the Taylor Center Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...