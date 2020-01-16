Men’s hockey takes on Bowling Green on the road

Maverick women’s hockey will host St. Cloud State Huskies

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will be back on the road this weekend, as they travel to Ohio to take on the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Mavericks come into play at 20-3-1 and the Falcons are 13-9-2. No. 15-ranked Bowling Green was responsible for one of Minnesota State’s losses this season.

The No. 3 Mavericks are 12-10-3 all-time against the Falcons, although it’s been evenly matched in the last 10 matchups, splitting things 5-5 in the last 10 games.

Despite losing the first game of the series this season 3-2, the Mavericks recovered quickly and won the next game 5-1.

The Mavericks are scoring 3.6 goals per game this season and the Falcons are not far behind with 3.0. However, BGU is allowing 2.5 goals from their main goaltender, Eric Dop. MSU’s Dryden McKay has been the primary goaltender this season and has done a good job stopping opposing teams, holding a save percentage of 95%. As a team the Mavericks are allowing just 1.3 goals.

Senior Marc Michaelis has an even 15 goals and assists this season and has been the team’s leading offensive player.

Senior Parker Toumie comes in behind him at 23 points, with nine goals and 14 assists.

The men’s hockey team will play the Falcons this Friday and Saturday night.

The women’s hockey team will host the St. Cloud State Huskies at home this weekend. The Mavericks enter play at 7-12-4, which should hold well for MSU, as the Huskies are just 4-16-3.

Minnesota State and St. Cloud State have met three times this season, with an overall record against the Huskies of 2-0-1. MSU claimed the first two games this season on the road, but tied on Jan. 5 during the Minnesota Cup Tournament.

Goaltenders Abigail Levy and Calla Frank have split time this season in net. Levy has played in 15 games and has a record of 3-8-2 and Frank has played in 12 games, going 4-4-2 in those matchups.

The Mavericks have five players in double figures for points, with junior Brittyn Fleming knocking on the door with nine points. Junior Mariah Gardner and freshman Kelsey King are tied for a team-high 13 points.

The Mavericks and Huskies will play Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Header photo: Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay (29) stops the puck against Alaska Anchorage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Kjerstin Hall/MSU Reporter)

