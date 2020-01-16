Women’s basketball travels to Duluth and St. Cloud

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

After a weekend of tough losses, the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team looks to find their strength for their upcoming games.

On Friday, the Mavericks will travel to Duluth for their game, and on Saturday the team will head over to St. Cloud to take on the Huskies.

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and Mavericks have kept their game record pretty close, with the Mavericks winning six of the past 10 matchups. Looking at the last game between the two teams, the Mavericks lost with a score of 72-66 and with this close of a game, it can be difficult to tell who’ll take the win on Friday night.

This season, the Mavericks have an overall game record of 9-5 and a conference record of 6-4. The Bulldogs are having a more successful season compared to the Mavericks, with an overall game record of 12-4 and a conference record of 9-1. Looking at these statistics, the game could go to either team.

The St. Cloud Huskies and the Mavericks also have a close history, with the past 10 matchups resulting in an even 5-5 record. Much like Duluth, St. Cloud is having a more successful season compared to Minnesota State.

The Huskies currently hold an overall season record of 10-4 and a conference record of 7-3. Looking at the statistics, the St. Cloud Huskies are more likely to take the win on Saturday afternoon.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Tayla Stuttley (23) shoots a free throw against St. Cloud State at the Taylor Center Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Kjerstin Hall/MSU Reporter)

