Your weekly horoscope!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s time to focus young Aries, winter break is over and you may be finding yourself dazed. Wake up! School is in full swing and when you finally acknowledge that you will be renewed with fresh energy and encouragement from within. Avoid those inner urges to sit back down and watch Netflix, those first-week readings are not going to read themselves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Pay attention to the friends you keep around, it’ll be a great day to network and reconnect with those you haven’t seen for a while. First weeks back can be scary but try talking to your new classmates, you may be surprised by how many people you could actually vibe with.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

Creative energy will flow through you today. Take advantage of it and utilize it in your work. Try not to let too much of it go towards other peoples issues. Those surrounding you are going through their own challenges and as much as you want to help, you shouldn’t. Let them handle it on their own.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your head has been bursting with creativity lately, so make sure you’re writing these ideas down. Especially with school back in session, you will likely not have time to act on all of these ideas. To keep this creative flow going, make sure you’re interacting and connecting with those around you. The first week of the semester is a great time to establish new friendships.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A sense of purpose will overcome you and you may feel on top of the world today. Capitalize on it and try to tackle those issues that have been lingering. People around you will take notice of this positive energy so don’t be afraid to share your wisdom.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

Others can be your best asset young Virgo, do not diminish their usefulness. Stop trying to do everything on your own and allow others’ inputs to hold some weight. If your friends are saying your school schedule doesn’t seem the healthiest for you, perhaps it’s time to revaluate.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

You may find yourself stuck in a rut and craving downtime, but looking at your problems in a new angle might offer you the guidance you need. Unsure of what that angle could be? Enlist some friends or even a stranger. You’d be amazed by the various options a situation could have.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

Life is always changing, and as such, you’ve been finding yourself dwelling on the past. However, today will bring a new freshness you’ve been craving. It’s advised to keep a low profile and try to work through your old bad habits. Make a list of what you want to stop doing and actively try to go through with it.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You’ll want to pay close attention to your home sector, as there will be valuable life lessons stemming from it today. If you find yourself overwhelmed by the situations, take a deep breath and tackle them again when you’re calm. People can be confusing but if you pay close enough attention their motives will always become clear.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Try not to let others bring you down today, it is not your job to take on everyone’s problems. Try to learn from others’ mistakes and implement that into your own life. You will feel much freer when you worry about just yourself.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There is a lot of different energies coming your way and it’ll be up to you to pick which one to stick with. Conversations with others may seem to be filled with uncertainties, but cut to the chase and figure out what you want out of today, and then make it happen.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Typically you’re advised to listen to your gut, but today it may be misleading. Pay attention to those close to you and allow their viewpoints to hold more weight than usual. Communicate efficiently and concisely. At the end of the day allow yourself to meditate on todays actions.

