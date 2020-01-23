Hockey Day Minnesota coming to Mankato

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

Hockey day Minnesota will be coming to Mankato in 2021, and it marks the first time this event will take place here. Blakeslee Stadium will serve as the location for the 15th annual day of celebration.

Hockey Day Minnesota is a special day for a lot of people and is a popular event in the State of Hockey. This event is put on by Fox Sports North and displays high school, college and the Minnesota Wild on television for am all-day packed action of hockey.

President of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Dr. Richard Davenport, said, “This is a truly momentous occasion, as Hockey Day in Minnesota makes its first ever visit to Southern Minnesota and its initial appearance in an on-campus sports venue.”

Minnesota State’s Director of Athletics, Kevin Buisman, noted about the excitement to host the event. He went on to say, “The leadership of the Local Organizing Committee is exceptional, and they are to be commended for their extraordinary efforts to bring this event to the Greater Mankato area.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Mankato Area Hockey Association, which will benefit youth hockey and grow the sport.

There will be more details to come on the event, but as of now Mankato and Blakeslee Stadium will serve as Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021.

