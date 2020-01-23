Men’s basketball goes perfect on road trip

De’Vonte Bradley

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s basketball team picked up another road win after beating the St. Cloud State Huskies, 95-83. With that win, they improved their record to 10-8 on the season and a NSIC record of 8-4.

They had a good matchup, going head-to-head all game. The Mavericks had an early advantage leading most of the game, seven points being their largest lead in the first half.

The Huskies were able to show some fire themselves, battling back and starting a 15-0 run and took a 29-24 lead. The Mavericks were able to go on a run of their own, responding with a 7-0 run and the Mavericks took a 43-42 lead going into halftime.

The Mavericks were able to stay hot and built a 10-point lead, 65-55. Huskies were able to chip away at the lead, pulling the game within one-point and making the score 74-73.

After senior Cameron Kirksey and freshman Ryland Holt made two huge 3-pointers, they were able to extend their lead, 80-73. MSU was able to coast the rest of the game and won by a final score of 95-83.

Sophomore Kelby Kramer was a big help offensively for the Mavericks. Scoring 23 points and snatching down 15 boards. Holt with another good game scoring 15 points and seven boards, with senior Kevin Krieger not too far behind with 15 points.

Collectively, the Mavericks had a stellar game, as they did a solid job in the paint, grabbing 40 rebounds and dishing out 26 assists.

Minnesota State will finally return home this Friday to take on the Wayne State Wildcats.

Friday’s game against the Wildcats marks their 30th all-time match-up. The Mavericks are on a streak against the Wildcats and have won the last 14 match-ups, including two from last season.

Krieger averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last year and will hopefully give them the same help this go-around.

The Mavericks will look to keep the record going this Friday at the Taylor Center.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Ryland Holt (0) goes up for a layup against Crown College at the Taylor Center Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

