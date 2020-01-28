Mavericks swim and dive wins MSU Moorhead quad dual

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The Minnesota State Mavericks swim and dive team had a successful weekend at the MSU Moorhead quad duals, finishing 3-0 and claiming seven individual event first place finishes.

The Mavericks defeated University of Mary (190-97), Southwest Minnesota State (217-68) and MSU Moorhead (190-105). MSU has seen a lot of success in dual competitions this season, boasting a record of 10-1 heading into the NSIC Championship meet.

The relay team of sophomores Grace Gavronski Kayla Rinderknecht, junior Emelia Selky and senior Maggie Knier finished first in the 200 freestyle relay, posting a time of 1:40.94.

Sophomore Katie Streiff finished first in the 50 butterfly with a time of 26.24, as well as the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.53. Sophomore Anja Enervold claimed a first place finish of her own, posting a time of 28.09 in the 50 backstroke.

Sophomore Emily Goodman secured another first place finish for the Mavericks in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 31.18, and freshman Addison Henkaline won the 200 IM in 2:14.80.

Senior Jaycie Klein claimed first in the 1-meter diving event after posting a score of 226.65 points. Freshman Ayla Taylor placed third in the 3-meter diving event, with a score of 192.25 points.

The Mavericks swim team will have a few weeks off from competition before returning to action on Feb. 12-15, for the NSIC Championship in Bismark, North Dakota.

Header photo courtesy of MSU Athletics.

