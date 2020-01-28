Upcoming election giving off case of deja vu

Aaron Young

Many Americans will go to the polls to vote for who they wish to see be president Nov. 6.

This will be my second presidential election and I have mixed feelings about the whole affair. It has been close to four years since the 2016 election and this upcoming election seems to be just as chaotic.

During the 2016 election, I paid attention to the debates on both sides and did research on my own time so when the day arrived, I knew who I was voting for.

Before I knew it, election day came. I was registered and walked to the booth before submitting my vote.

I remember feeling complete shock for the Democrats and those who also felt that Donald Trump had no chance at beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to the Guardian, Canada’s main immigration website crashed before Trump even won the election because the percentage of him winning was increasing.

After Trump’s shocking electoral win, three years have passed, and Trump has not given himself a lot of good publicity during his first term.

All of this came to a peak on Dec. 18, 2019 when Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

During his first three years, those who either supported Clinton or those who generally disliked the controversial businessman turned politician continued to disparage him for his blunders both on Twitter and in front of the world stage.

In 2018 Trump was at the center of mockery in a meeting with the United Stations. Fast forward a year and a half later, and the Prime Minister of Canada is laughing at Donald Trump.

Both sides of the political spectrum can all agree that the presidency of the United States of America is one of the most difficult jobs in the world.

Only Trump and those close to him know how a man who has never worked a day in the political world until he was thrust into the presidency handles it.

Now that the 2020 election is quickly approaching with November right around the corner, President Trump has a good look at those who he may be facing later this year.

Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard are the women representing the Democratic party for the upcoming election.

Warren has the strongest representation of all three and could be nominated if she can prove to voters of her electability.

Currently, former Vice President Joe Biden is fighting a bitter fight for the lead in the primary against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Each candidate has their policies for both domestic and foreign issues and many have similar stances about certain issues.

How do you want the vision of America to be for the next four years?

When Nov. 6 arrives, some will go to the polls dead set on re-electing Trump while others are going to select whoever wins the Democratic nomination or a third party.

Some will practice the right not to vote altogether.

Try not to be influenced by the media as they shine the spotlight on whomever they favor. Instead vote based off your heart because your heart will never fail you.

The new decade will be defined by the American public’s choice this November and just like four years ago, the rest of the world will be watching.

