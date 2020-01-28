Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It seems like there will be two corners of your life demanding your full attention today. This will result in reasonable distress. Try to remain calm and prioritize which area really needs your help first. Does that friend really need to vent for the fifth time about the same thing?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’re going to want to act impulsively and that may be your downfall. Spending will especially seem alluring today. To combat this, try limiting how much cash you bring to campus, that way you don’t end up buying too many Mav Ave snacks.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

You’ll feel restless today and because of it, you may feel inclined to act on whims you normally wouldn’t. Take a close look at where these motives are stemming from. If you have the urge to snap at a friend or neighbor today, maybe look inward to see if you’re actually holding onto past issues you two have had.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re feeling detached and slightly grumpy Cancer, so it may be best to avoid any and all social gatherings. Instead, enlist close friends or loved ones to give you the support and care you’re needing right now. However, be ready because you may end up doing some helping as well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Week three into the semester and it feels like your to-do list is never-ending, but don’t stress! The end is in sight. Try to avoid seeking help for these tasks though, as those around you may be in bad moods. It’s time to buckle down by yourself in the library and grind out these tasks. To start, turn your phone on airplane mode. Fewer distractions the better.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

Today is not a day for socializing in any friendly way. It’s going to be a strictly business type of day young Virgo. When is the last time you checked your LinkedIn? Are you on schedule for the many goals you have set for yourself? Set aside friend or family drama and focus on your future self.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

Avoid conflict like the plague today young Libra, because others are charged and looking for a fight. Keep to yourself and grind out that homework in a private study sesh. If you have to engage with others, keep your controversial opinions at bay.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

Chaotic energy is circling all around you, some being your own and some coming from others. Avoid impulsive actions today as they may end up doing more harm than good. It might seem like a good day to finally state your issues with people who have been troubling you but rest assured…it’s not.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

ry not to rely too much on others today, many people close to you will not be in their best mindset. You will run into communication and cooperation issues today everywhere, be it at home or at work. While it may begin to feel like a lot, take a deep breath and know that tomorrow will be better.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Mis-communications are in the air today but don’t fret, as long as you stay calm and collected you will make it out fine. Don’t try to mediate, just let things happen as they must today. It’s a good day to do some reflecting and take some time for yourself. This doesn’t mean TV show binging. Get outside, go to the gym, just get up and move.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You’re going to have the impulse to spend, spend, and spend today…don’t! Limit how much money you bring to work, school, or wherever today. Keep yourself busy doing other activities besides shopping. Try reading a book, or working on those homework assignments you and I both know you’re avoiding.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Emotions will be high today and you may feel inclined to let everyone know how your feeling. However, while it’s important to express yourself, today isn’t a good day for it. Others are restless and struggling. They may not be able to provide the assurance you need today.

