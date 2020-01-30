Mavericks women’s basketball takes on MSU Moorhead and Northern State

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team has gotten back on a winning streak and the look to continue this when they travel to Moorhead and Aberdeen, South Dakota to play against the MSU Moorhead Dragons and the Northern State Wolves.

On Friday, the Mavericks will face the Dragons and the game history between the two has been in favor of the Mavericks, with the past 10 games having a record of 7-3.

This season, the Dragons hold a conference record of 9-5, which is close to the Mavericks 8-6. With the season records being so close, it may seem as if the game could go to either team but looking at the Mavericks mentality over the past couple of games, they are more likely to come out on top.

On Saturday, MSU will travel south to play Northern State, who currently have a conference record of 7-7.

Looking at the game history between the two teams, the Wolves have won seven of the past 10 games, which puts the Mavericks at a slight disadvantage.

If the Mavericks are able to continue on improving their defense and focus on one play and possession at a time, just like they did this past weekend, they should be able to extend their winning streak.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Rachel Shumski (45) dribbles the ball against Augustana at the Taylor Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

