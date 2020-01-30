Men’s hockey travels up north to Alaska

The Mavericks women’s hockey team will host the Lindenwood Lions

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will be traveling to Alaska to take on the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves this Friday and Saturday.

The Mavericks are currently 23-4-1 and have a conference record of 17-3. The men’s hockey team was riding an eight-game winning streak before their loss against the Bemidji State Beavers on Jan. 25. As for Alaska Anchorage, they’re 4-16-4 and hold a conference record of 4-13-3.

Coming into the game, Minnesota State is riding a nine-game winning streak against the Seawolves – dating back to Feb. 4, 2017. When on the road against Alaska Anchorage, MSU has a record of 25-12-6 and is 55-23-10 all-time against them.

The two teams have met twice this season in Mankato, where the Mavericks won by a combined score of 10-1.

The men’s hockey team is scoring 3.6 goals per game and is holding their opponents to just 1.5, whereas the Seawolves are scoring 2.1 goals and allowing its opponents to outscore them with 3.2.

Minnesota State’s offense is being led by senior Marc Michaelis, who has 33 points on the season, scoring 16 goals and creating 17 assists.

Senior Parker Toumie is the team’s next leading scorer with 26 points, getting a large part of that with his 16 assists.

Freshman Lucas Sowder is leading the team with 19 points and has added four goals on top of that.

Minnesota State also has 13 players in double digit point totals, whereas the Seawolves have just three players – all three have 13 points.

Sophomore Dryden McKay is currently 22-3-1 and has stopped 94% of his shots this season.

As for the women’s hockey team, they will be hosting the Lindenwood Lions on Friday and Saturday.

The Mavericks are entering play with a record of 8-14-5 and a conference record of 3-12-3. This comes after the team won a 3-3 overtime and suffered a loss this last weekend against Bemidji State on the road.

As for Lindenwood, they are struggling this season, coming in at 4-16-3 and have a record of 2-10-0. This will be a home series for the Mavericks and that should hold well for MSU, as the Lions are just 1-9-1 on the road.

The Mavericks have won their last two games against Lindenwood, winning the first game 1-0 and the second by a score of 2-0. MSU also has the edge, entering play with a winning record of 17-4-2 dating back to Sept. 30, 2011.

MSU has six players who are in double figures and two that are at nine points. Freshman Kelsey King and sophomore Anna Wilgren are leading the charge with 15 points each. Junior Mariah Gardner and senior Emily Antony follow suit with 14 points each.

