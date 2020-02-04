“A Doll House” proves to be yet another MNSU stunner

Jenna Peterson

The Minnesota State University Mankato Department of Theater and Dance is currently putting on a thought provoking production of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll House” in the Andreas Theater.

The play centers around a young couple in 1879 who struggle with the hidden truths and lies between not only them, but the family and friends they surround themselves with. Each character gets the opportunity to show their true intentions, whether they are ready or not. This show is being directed by former MNSU student Matthew Caron, who graduated with his Bachelor of Science in The Theater Arts and completed his MFA in Directing.

Nora, played by Lydia Prior, and Torvald, played by Seth M. Honerman, test gender roles and expectations throughout the play, and Caron said that this was one of the most challenging aspects of this production because of the outdated social guidelines. Other characters that either aided to the sexism in the story or were victims of it include Dr. Rank, played by Felipe Escudero, Kristine, played by Grace Ricard, Krogstad, played by Alexander Ess, Anne-Marie, played by Malea Hanson, the maid, played by Maddie Stuart, and Porter, played by Anubhav Luitel. Other characters include Nora and Torvald’s children Emmy, played by Corrina Caron, Ivar, played by Jorgen Caron, and Bob, played by Noah Wenk.

Opening night of the show took place on Thursday, January 30, and on this night almost all of the seats were filled. Each person in the theater had their attention held throughout the whole show, waiting in anticipation for what will be said next and how each character will react to it. There was some small mistake within the first act of the show, but despite this the actors and actresses continued to put on a show to keep the audience thinking about what is and is not morally correct.

Caron told me that the ending of the show will leave everyone in shock and wanting more information, and he was completely right about that. I understand why Nora made the decisions she did, but I personally would like to know more about what takes place after the play ends. I also appreciate the play on words that the play uses, especially with the title.

“A Doll House” will run in the Andreas Theater from Feb. 5-9 and tickets can be purchased at the box office.



