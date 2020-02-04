Men’s hockey team comes away with win and tie

The Maverick women’s hockey team swept Lindenwood at home

Mel Stramm

Stafff Writer

The Mavericks split yet another series last weekend, as they traveled to the last frontier to take on the University of Alaska Anchorage.

While they were able to tally up seven goals in the game Jan. 31, the game ended in a tie – the of the season for the Mavericks.

MSU beat the Seawolves 7-1 again, the same score as when they played them in Mankato for their previous series.

Senior Nick Rivera opened the scoring fest five minutes into the first period.

With three goals in the second and third period each, Minnesota State dominated the first match.

It was a fast beginning of the third period with three goals almost back-to-back, starting with a goal by junior Jack McNeely at the 2:13 minute mark.

Alaska Anchorage only managed to score one lonely goal by the end of the third period.

It was a great game for junior Connor Mackey, who finished with a goal and two assists. Sophomore Julian Napravnik contributed three assists and Chris Van Os-Shaw and Dallas Gerards both scored a goal and cashed in on an assist.

MSU outshot the Seawolves by a 37-21 margin.

On Saturday, Minnesota State trailed by two goals for the first two periods and despite three power play opportunities, the Mavericks struggled to score.

Seniors Parker Tuomie and Ian Scheid then scored back-to-back, tying the game within the last minute and forced overtime.

Both teams struggled to score and the game ultimately ended in a 2-2 tie.

MSU is now 24-4-1 overall and 18-3-0 in the WCHA.

Next, the Mavericks will take on Northern Michigan for the second to last home series before the WCHA tournament.

The women had a fantastic weekend against Lindenwood, sweeping the series at home.

MSU shutout Lindenwood on Friday, with sophomore Abigail Levy stopping all 18 shots by the Lions.

Junior Brittyn Fleming scored first for MSU at the 3:02 minute mark after a scoreless first period.

With the Mavericks on a power play, senior Emily Antony scored in the third, followed by the final goal of the night by freshman Kennedy Bobyck.

Saturday started off with another scoreless period, until Fleming opened scoring with MSU on the power play.

Lindenwood scored twice but were unable to beat the Mavericks who would score three more times.

Freshman Calla Frank (5-5-2) made 30 saves in the win, making 12 saves in each of the last two periods.

The Mavericks outshot the Lions by a 43-32 margin. Minnesota State and Lindenwood both went one-for-four on the power play.

Next, the women’s team will host the University of Wisconsin this upcoming weekend.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Mariah Gardner (16) skates with the puck against Lindenwood at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)