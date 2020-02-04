Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ll be presented with interesting news later today and it may not be good. It’ll be vital to remember that everything will work out in the end and to take things as they come. Don’t try to solve everything at once.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s time to plan ahead Taurus and get things done, all of this procrastinating isn’t hurting anyone but yourself. Make a list and prioritize which task is of the utmost importance. To find motiva-tion, try doing your work in a new spot to find inspiration.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

Your emotions will feel chaotic today and it’ll seem like everything is hitting you all at once. Take a deep breath and understand that your emotions are valid and happening for a reason. Try analyzing these feelings in a detached way to try to figure out where they could be stemming from.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s time to figure out what you need, not what you want young Cancer. Take time for yourself this morning to meditate on this, but as the day progresses try to get out of your mind and social-ize. Time to yourself can be helpful, but too much can be harmful.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You’re in the mood to so-cialize and it’s a great day for it. Those around you could benefit from your energetic mood anyways. Try not to take it to heart if others are not up to your level, they’ll catch up, just give them some time.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

You’re in a great position to lead today Virgo and direct others on a good path. However, don’t get ahead of yourself and come off too strong. Help if asked, but don’t just insert yourself in the situation.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

The tension you’ve been carrying around will be lifted today. New information about your work life will become available to you and cause you to reevaluate your position there. Don’t make any rash decisions, play it cool and get a second opinion first.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

It’s time to conceal your energy today and take time for yourself. Relax and work on your personal goals in the morning and afternoon. But as the day progresses think about making fun plans for later this week to help motivate you through the rough week ahead.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If you have a special someone in your life or like someone in your life, it’s time to make your feelings known. Today is an excellent day for love and communication so make your fantasies happen Sag!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

While you may feel inclined to mix work with your per-sonal life, don’t. It’s best to keep them separate. If you feel like venting, try journal-ing. Odds are your co-work-ers don’t need to know every detail of your difficult week-end.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You’re going through some changes and realizing more about yourself every day. Self-growth is important and healthy. However, as you be-gin to execute these chang-es, others around you may not be as okay with them as you may hope. Just remem-ber, those that really care about you will accept you no matter what.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Support is all around you, so try to be with loved ones today. Allow them to boost your mood, or be a good ear for venting. This week is going to be a long one, so it’ll be best to start out on a good note.