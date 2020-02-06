Phi Sigma Pi recruitment event gets Phi-ve stars

Caita Peirson

Staff Writer

Minnesota State University, Mankato Honor fraternity chapter, Phi Sigma Pi, held a recruitment event Feb. 3.

This event was led by recruitment advisor Kirby Crow, chapter president Amily Smith, and vice president Katie Hawbaker. Activities included minute-win-it games such as a M&M straw game, tic tac toe table pong, and a balloon toss. Following the fun, was an informational slide show regarding what it means to be in Phi Sigma Pi.

Phi Sigma Pi is a national honor fraternity with a basis in scholarship, leadership, and fellowship. Benefits to this fraternity are professional development, leadership seminars, community service, social events, a graduation cord, and potential scholarships.

Entrance requirements to this fraternity include a 3.0 GPA, twelve completed college credits, and at least one semester left at university. All those who meet these requirements are welcome in this gender inclusive fraternity.

The initiation process takes about five to six weeks and does include a financial commitment. Fund-raiser opportunities are available, and no one will be turned away due to financial reasons.

In an interview with chapter president, Amily Smith, she described how she got involved within this fraternity.

“In fall of 2018 I got an email from the chapter president saying I was nominated… I liked what I was hearing. This organization really represents my personal values that I have with academics, fellowship, and also social service”

She then answers how she has been personally impacted by her involvement.

“I wanted to make sure I found people who had the same values as me academically, being together, doing volunteerism… Our motto is improving humanity with honor. We are improving humanity with scholarship learning, leadership, and fellowship.”

For more information about this fraternity or to join, please email phisigmapi@mnsu.edu or go to phisigmapi.org/mankato.

Header photo: Phi Sigma Pi vice president Katie Hawbaker participates in a balloon challenge during a recruitment event in Armstrong Hall, Monday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Lara Peterson/MSU Reporter)