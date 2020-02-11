Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Try to embrace those that surround you today because socializing will lead to some important news. Upon hearing the new information, you may be unsure of how to respond and that’s okay. Take it with strides and remember that there are plenty of options to reach out for support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Everyone has come out of their slump and are back to socializing. Unfortunately, with that comes gossip. That being said, there may be untruthful information floating around you today, so make sure you’re fact-checking before you make any decisions.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

It’s going to be a good day for you to put your energy towards projects. You’ll feel a creative boost today, so try not to use it thinking of ways to get out of your work. However, working can grow lonesome, enlist some friends and crank out the work together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re feeling ambitious today and while you’re in the midst of the good workflow or project you’ll feel inclined to let everyone know what you’re doing. Don’t. Make these affairs private until they’re certain to succeed. Sometimes it’s important to have some things just for you.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The energy in the air is great today, you’ll feel inspired and energetic. Big things are coming your way if you make the right steps towards them. Whether it’s in your current internship or a romantic venture it’s time to go for what you want without hesitation.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

You’re feeling on top of the world and in the midst of your high energy be careful to not start any arguments. Others around you may challenge you but try to remain calm and not fly off the handle.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

You’ve been thinking long and hard about the relationships around you and these next few days you’ll finally experience some emotional clarity. Be sure to listen to your gut, because if it feels off, odds are it is.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

You should get out and socialize today young Scorpio. Even if it’s only for an hour in between classes. You’ll be surprised by the positive effects of socializing during even the deepest of ruts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Communications are encouraged today. Hang out with those that you haven’t seen in a while and just chat. You’ve been secluding yourself and it’s time to break that. In addition, you’ll find yourself more aware of the little details today. Therefore, it’ll be a great day for little projects you’ve been putting off.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are in a sentimental mood Capricorn, with Valentine’s day coming up it’s easy to get caught up in your emotions but try not to overwhelm yourself. Take into account the feelings you are experiencing and think of ways to improve them.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You’re in a productive mood today and therefore, your communications will be heightened. Others around you will also be in a better mood than the previous week so it’s a great time to reach out and make plans.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It’s time to declutter, Pisces. Your mind has been feeling messy and your actions have shown it. If someone or something is causing you distress, it’s time to get rid of them or it. Life is too short to be unhappy.