Maverick women’s hockey battles Minnesota Duluth

Andrew Neururer

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team will host the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs this weekend at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Mavericks are 11-15-5 this season and hold a conference record of 4-13-3. The women’s team is coming off a series against the then No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, where they were able to steal one game on Feb. 8.

As for the Bulldogs, they are the No. 8-ranked team in Division I hockey and hold a record of 15-9-4 and have a conference record of 10-7-3. UMD is coming into the weekend winning their previous three games, one against the No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers and two against the No. 6-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

MSU and UMD have met three times this season and the Bulldogs have gotten the better end of each matchup, though the Mavericks did not make it easy for Duluth. In the first series in Duluth, the Mavericks fell in the first game 3-2 in overtime and the next game was a 4-1 loss.

On Jan. 4, these two teams met in the Minnesota Cup, where the Mavericks tied, but eventually lost in a 3-on-3 battle.

Historically, the Bulldogs have had the upper hand against the Mavericks, with the all-time record sitting at 10-71-8. Minnesota State has fared better at home, going 7-31-6, compared to their 3-38-2 away record.

Some players to watch out for are Gabbie Hughes, Sydney Brodt, Ashton Bell and Anna Klein.

Hughes this season is the team’s leading goal and assist leader with 17 goals and 26 assists. Brodt is 10 points behind her with 13 goals and 20 assists. Bell and Klein have each recorded 11 goals this season, but Bell has nine more assists with 18.

The Bulldogs have relied mainly on goaltender Maddie Rooney this season, who boasts a record of 14-9-4 and has a save percentage of 96% this season.

Minnesota State enters play with eight players in double figures for points. Sophomore Anna Wilgren leads the team in points with five goals and 16 assists. Freshman Kelsey King is one point behind her with four goals and 16 assists.

The team’s leading goal scorer belongs to sophomore Claire Butorac with eight goals on the season.

Where the Bulldogs have used one goaltender primarily this season, the Mavericks have relied on Sophomore Abigail Levy and freshman Calla Frank. Levy enters play with a 5-10-3 record and Frank has a 6-5-2 record.

The Mavericks will be hosting the Bulldogs this Friday and Saturday.



Header photo: Minnesota State defenseman Tristen Truax (26) skates with the puck against Lindenwood University at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)