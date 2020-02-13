Men’s basketball to take on Vikings and Wildcats

The women’s basketball team will face Augustana and Wayne State on the road

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks men and women’s basketball teams have both gotten back on their feet after winning both of their games this past weekend against the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles and the Bemidji State Beavers.

With this under their belt, it’s time for the players to get ready for their games against the Augustana Vikings and Wayne State Wildcats.

The Mavericks have already played against both teams earlier in the season, but this doesn’t mean they’re going to ease off. The women’s team will start the weekend with their game against Augustana on Friday night, who they don’t have the best history with. The Vikings might have a conference record of 9-9, while the Mavericks hold a record of 10-8, but Augustana still carries the advantage. Looking at the past 10 games between the Vikings and the Mavericks, Augustana has won nine of them, with the one Minnesota State win coming earlier this season.

On Saturday, the Mavericks will travel to Wayne State to play against the Wildcats, who have a conference record of 11-7. Earlier this season, MSU pulled through with a win against WSC, but this doesn’t mean the Mavericks will slow down on the court. To strive for another win, the Mavericks will have to drill on both offensive and defensive plays and focus on the ball.

The men’s team will play against the Augustana Vikings on Friday night, who hold a conference record of 9-9, compared to the Mavericks who have an 11-7 record. The two teams have a history of 4-6, with the Vikings taking the lead and the most recent Mavericks win coming from earlier in the season. The Mavericks might have dealt with some struggles this season, but as long as they learn from the past and focus on their plays, they’ll also be able to take another win against the Vikings.

On Saturday the Mavericks will continue their weekend with a game against Wayne State. The Wildcats have a conference record of 7-11, giving the Mavericks a slight advantage to the game. In the past, the Mavericks would often take the win, considering nine of the past 10 games have gone to the Mavericks. The most recent MSU loss came from earlier this season when they lost to Wayne State by two points. Motivation, determination and focus all need to be on the court when the Mavericks play this weekend.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Cameron Kirksey (21) lays up the basketball against Bemidji State University at the Taylor Center, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)