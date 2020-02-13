Undecided students given advice on college future

Caita Pierson

Staff Writer

The Career Development Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato offered an Undecided Student Drop-In event in partnership with the New Student and Family Program Monday.

The goal of this event was to help undecided students get started in finding a major suitable for them.

This workshop had five stations for students to explore. Station one highlighted the need for a major to be chosen based off of values. Students were encouraged, whether there or at home, to take the FOCUS assessment.

This assessment is a reflective process that delves into work interests, personality, skills, values, and leisure interests. After completion, a student can take their results and get career counseling from a CDC staff member. Every student enrolled at MNSU has access to this FOCUS assessment.

Station two included information on what a student could do with a potential major. The third station reported on what majors are offered here on campus.

Station four and five regarded the careers themselves with video clips of professionals actually in the field.

Anyone and everyone are encouraged to come to the CDC for help.

Three easy ways for a student to make an appointment is through their MavJobs account, calling 507-389-6061, or to simply stop in the Wigley Administration room 209. More information can be found at mnsu.edu/cdc/.

These appointments can help students with a range of items.

“We offer everything from choosing or changing your major in that first semester all the way through your first full-time job search, looking for graduate school, and then really everything in between. So any career related issue,” said Mandy Weister, the

Assistant Director of the Career Development Center.

Along with this, every day from 12-3 p.m., there is a Career QuickStop for students to come in and get help with career related items. These drop-ins can be made with no prior appointment and last about 10-15 minutes.

“Get started,” said Weister. “Picking a major is not a one, two, three, four, five, six-now you have your major process. Start somewhere by walking in our door.”

Future events include The Major Question Workshop scheduled for March 18, and the Major Celebration & Summer Send-Off on April 29.

Header photo: Career advisor August Hiivala (right) talks to a student about the variety of aspects of her chosen major at the Career Development Center Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mai Tran/MSU Reporter)