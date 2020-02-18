MNSU Engineering Fair brings employers to students

Over 50 organizations came to MNSU to speak to students on expanding career field

Kieran Kuehn

Staff Writer

Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted an Engineering Career Fair in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom Saturday, Feb. 13.

A total of 60 organizations and over 400 students attended.

A variety of opportunities, from automobile production to internet technology to power distribution systems, were offered to students.

Organizations involved at the fair included the United States Navy, the State Department, Winnebago, as well as local companies such as Merit Contracting, based out of Rochester, and internet technology agency Crossfuze, based out of Minneapolis.

Hosted in-part by the local chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, an international professional organization based out of Piscataway, New Jersey, the fair lasted for over four hours and featured open conversation with a multitude of representatives from a diverse background.

Among the attendees was a representative from the United States State Department who was looking to recruit engineers to aid in providing infrastructure for U.S. embassies across the globe, from Dhaka, Bangladesh to Bern, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, with the goal of protecting diplomats.

The representative suggested the job to students who have the desire to travel overseas.

In addition, he remarked how working for the State Department led to him travelling to all the continents while visiting over 60 countries.

However, more traditional actors were also present.

Merit Contracting is a contracting company that has a variety of achievements under its metaphorical work belt, specifically within roofing and the construction of domes and roofed structures.

They are members of the National Roofing Contractors Association and the Midwest Roofing Contractors Association.

In addition, they have been recognized as a Firestone Master Contractor as well as earning the Firestone Inner Circle of Quality award.

A traditional participant which attended was the Motorhome giant, Winnebago.

Winnebago has been instrumental in the creation of recreational vehicles since 1958, and are currently looking to hire for a majority of specialties, from electrical engineering to production specialists.

Another company looking to recruit is that of Trystar.

Trystar is a portable-energy company which focuses on the transportation and utilization of energy by providing mobile infrastructure that allows for events to occur such as concerts, rallies, and anything that doesn’t necessarily have pre-existing power infrastructure and generation options.

Photo courtesy of the Career Development Center’s Facebook page.