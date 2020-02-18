Swim and dive places 2nd at NSIC Championship

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s swimming and diving season concluded Saturday after a second-place finish at the NSIC Championships in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The swim meet began on Feb. 12, where the Mavericks sat in third place with 131 points after the first day. The University of Sioux Falls Cougars placed first and the St. Cloud State Huskies followed in second.

Sophomore Katie Streiff placed second and claimed All-NSIC honors in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.88 and junior Tori Roth finished in seventh place in the same event.

Sophomores Anja Enervold, Emily Goodman, Streiff and Grace Gavronski finished in third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.02.

After the second day, the Mavericks moved up to second place with 393 points, sitting behind St. Cloud State who had 439.

Junior Emily Bollendorf finished third in the 100 butterfly and claimed All-NSIC honors with a time of 56.47 and Streiff finished behind her in fourth with a time of 57.06.

Freshman Ayla Taylor also received All-NSIC after she took third in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 442.55. Senior Jaycie Klein finished in eighth place in the 1-meter diving event as well.

The team of junior Enervold, Goodman, Bollendorf and junior Emelia Selky finished second in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:53.08 and collected All-NSIC honors also.

Gavronski, Streiff, sophomore Nikki Ault and senior Maggie Knier claimed third in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.00.

On day three, the Mavericks dropped to third place with 559 points and trailed the Huskies and Cougars for the top spot.

Freshman Darah Coleman received All-NSIC honors in the 100 breaststroke after finishing in second place with a provisional time of 1:03.58 and Goodman claimed fourth place in the 100 breaststroke too.

To conclude the meet on Saturday, the Mavericks claimed second place after scoring 805.5 points. The Huskies finished in first place after tallying 893.5 points overall.

Enervold finished in first in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:03.45. Streiff tied for first place in the 100 IM after finishing with a time of 58.22 and sophomore Kayla Rinderknecht placed fifth in the same event as well.

With a time of 51.95, Knier posted a provisional qualifying time in the 100 freestyle.

As the season came to an end after the team’s final scheduled meet, Knier commented on the NSIC Championships.

“This conference meet was a roller coaster. We had a lot of up’s and downs but overall we were able to push through to a second-place finish. I’m really proud of the team and what we were able to accomplish,” Knier said.

Header photo courtesy of MSU Athletics.