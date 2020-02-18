Women’s basketball splits against Augustana and Wayne State

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

This past weekend, the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team had a tossup in their games against the Augustana Vikings and the Wayne State Wildcats.

On Friday night, the Mavericks faced against the Vikings and fell short of a win. Augustana was able to start the game right away with a 13-5 lead with 4:24 remaining in the quarter. The Vikings were able to continue their lead to 25-13 by the end of the first quarter due to a 3-pointer that was shot at the shot clock buzzer.

Each team went into the second quarter with small stretches of leads, but the Mavericks were able to outscore the Vikings 20-19, shortening Augustana’s lead to 44-33 at halftime.

Maverick sophomore Kristi Fett drove the team with eight points, three rebounds and three steals in the first half, while sophomore Maddy Olson, junior Brooke Tonsfeldt and senior Kirstin Klitzke all added five points of their own.

Altogether, the Mavericks shot 48.1% from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.

The Mavericks were able to shorten the Viking’s lead down to as little as nine points in the third quarter, but the Vikings made a 66-55 lead comeback within the last few minutes of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter the Mavericks were able to take an 8-0 lead over a two-minute stretch to cut the Vikings lead to 72-67 with 3:27 left in the game. Both teams traded points and with 1:41 left, the Vikings lead was five points before they ended the game on an 8-3 run to win the game 87-78.

Maverick freshman Joey Batt led the Mavericks in scoring with 20 points while Fett ended with a double-double, scoring 14 points and adding 13 boards.

The Mavericks shot 49.2% from the field and lost the turnover battle 28-18.

On Saturday, Minnesota State was able to turn things around and take a win against the Wayne State Wildcats.

The Mavericks began the game with an 8-0 lead after junior Tayla Stuttley swished a pair of 3-pointers and went to the basket with a layup. The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer and cut the Mavericks lead to 15-9. Both teams continued to score and ended the first quarter with the Mavericks ahead at 27-23.

In the second quarter, the Mavericks were able to lead offensively as they took a 43-35 lead with 4:22 left in the first half. The Mavericks ended the quarter on a 12-2 run and put the score at 55-37.

Stuttley closed the first half with 15 points, while Batt brought in 14 points off the bench.

The Mavericks made 9-of-15 3-point shots in the first half compared to the Wildcats, who made 4-for-13. Minnesota State shot an impressive 54.1% from the field.

The Wildcats were able to decrease the Mavericks lead by eight points in the third quarter by tightening their defense, but the Mavericks still managed to take a 74-64 lead into the fourth quarter. In the first few minutes of the last quarter, the Mavericks outscored the Wildcats 8-4. This early push ensured a Mavericks 93-80 win.

Batt ended the game with 22 points, along with four assists, while Stuttley followed with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Fett reported her second straight double-double with 18 points, 14 boards and three blocks.

Altogether, Minnesota State converted 12 3-point opportunities, unlike Wayne State who had five. The Mavericks were also able to outscore the Wildcats bench 37-25.

The Mavericks will end their conference season at the Taylor Center next weekend against Upper Iowa and Winona State.

Header photo: Minnesota State center Kristi Fett (50) controls the basketball against Bemidji State University at the Taylor Center Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)