Women’s hockey takes Duluth into overtime on senior night

Mel Stramm

Staff Writer

Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey split the series against the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs last weekend here in Mankato.

After taking the 5-4 loss on Feb. 14, MSU managed to tie the game 3-3 on Saturday. The Bulldogs took the conference point by scoring in the 3-on-3 overtime period.

UMD scored right away, putting two points on the scoreboard in the first period.

With her fifth goal of the season, freshman Kelsey King then cut the Bulldogs lead short six minutes into the second period

Duluth answered with a goal of their own and that would conclude the period.

MSU fought hard in the third, tallying up three points in the last 20 minutes.

After a shorthanded goal by the Bulldogs, junior blueliner Tristen Truax netted her eighth goal of the season on the same Maverick Power Play.

Sophomore Brooke Bryant then scored for MSU in the ninth minute for the 3-4.

UMD scored again but couldn’t fully shake the Mavericks off, as junior Jessica Kondas scored the fourth goal of the game for MSU at the 14:25 minute mark.

Despite the comeback in the third, the Mavericks were unfortunately unable to fully recover.

Sophomore Abigail Levy (5-11-3) made 24 saves against the Bulldogs in the loss and the Mavericks were outshot by the Bulldogs by a slim 29-28 margin.

On Saturday, both teams stayed neck-in-neck throughout the game, making scoring difficult for each other.

Duluth scored first again, however not until the second period.

Senior McKenzie Sederberg then scored for the tie right at the end of the third period. With only a few seconds left, she was able to hit a one-timer from the point right into the Bulldog’s net.

UMD then scored in the 3-on-3 overtime to take the extra conference point and leaving the game as a tie in the books for MSU.

Calla Frank (6-5-3) made 21 saves through regulation and the first overtime in the tie and picked up one more in the 3-on-3 overtime.

MSU women’s hockey also honored its seniors Sederberg, Jordan Jackson, Chloe Crosby, Sofia Poinar and Emily Antony.

On the other side of the rink, MSU men’s hockey will be back in action this upcoming weekend, honoring their seniors and hosting Alabama Huntsville in Downtown Mankato for the last home series of the season.

The women will be on the road next weekend for their last regular season series, taking on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Kennedy Bobyck (12) skates with the puck against Minnesota Duluth at the Mayo Health System Event Center Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Kjerstin Hall/MSU Reporter)