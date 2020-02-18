Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your mental health will be on your mind today, and because of this, you will have strong urges to focus on things you find more enjoyable. Doing so will be nice, but remember that sometimes the things that are good for us are not always the most fun.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Emotions will be high today as you begin sorting through some of the clutter that has been surrounding your life as of late. Avoid overthinking. It’ll be best to accept your emotions as they are and try not to read into them too much. Go with the flow.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

You may lack clarity when you try to dissect your emotions today, young Gemini. You may be sure of what you want in the morning, but come nightfall that could all change. Avoid lounging around or doing activities that could let your mind wander, stay busy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll feel the need to have one-on-one communication today and find counsel through it. Follow this feeling and allow others to help you through the minefield of life. Don’t feel sorry for it. We all need a little help sometimes.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You’ll likely feel a little off today. Normally you are grounded and level headed, but today you’ll find nothing to be simple. You’ll be thinking in-depth about life’s aspects, and as such, you should invite others to join this journey with you.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

There is a strong energy directing you towards activities today. Try taking a yoga class or something like it at the Otto Rec Center, or check out a new club. Trying something that’s new and out of your comfort zone will help motivate you for the rest of this week.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

Confusion is in the air and you may be feeling a little off this morning. However, don’t let it continue throughout the whole day. Take control of your emotions and try something new. Sometimes our bodies know when it’s time to move on before we do.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

Your communication sector is highlighted today and not necessarily for a good reason. Avoid misunderstandings and heated discussions. You’ll feel inclined to start new projects today, but if these projects include others make sure to check yourself before saying the first thing that pops into your head.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Don’t rush everything today young Sag. This morning you may have the urge to complete everything you’ve been meaning to do, but remember that some things take time. Make a reasonable list of the things that need accomplished and then spread them throughout this week.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

ou’ll notice a feeling of hesitation when prompted with personal matters today, and that’s okay. Focus on work and other sectors of your life. However, learning opportunities will be heightened today, so expect to experience better focus towards the middle of the day and capitalize on it.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You’ll want to focus on your private sector today. With so many things in motion around you, it’s easy to forget about yourself. Listen to your body. Do you need a break? Is there room for improvement? Ask yourself these types of questions and go with your initial answer.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You’re going to have a strong urge to overthink today, and while it’s easy to advise ignoring it, today you may find it especially hard to do so. Therefore, spend your time with friends today and allow them to help ease your worries.