Men’s hockey dominates Chargers at home

Women’s hockey team fell to No. 3-ranked Golden Gophers in regular season finale

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team had themselves a weekend against the Alabama Huntsville Chargers, defeating them 10-0 and 8-0 on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Mavericks have improved to 28-4-2 and now sit with a conference record of 21-3-1. As for the Chargers, they now are 2-24-6 and are still looking for their first win on the road.

Minnesota State played consistently through each period, scoring three goals each through the first two periods and ending the third period with four more. To get things started, senior Charlie Gerard scored a goal late in the first period, assisted by senior Marc Michaelis and sophomore Andrew Carroll.

Almost a minute later, sophomore Julian Napravnik pushed the Mavericks lead to two, after he was assisted by seniors Josh French and Parker Toumie. As the first period was coming to an end, senior Ian Scheid joined the party with his second goal of the season.

The three Mavericks to score in the second period was Toumie, freshman Lucas Sowder and a powerplay goal from Napravnik.

In the third period, Carroll opened things up shortly after two minutes passed and pushed the team’s lead to seven. Toumie then scored his second goal of the game about four minutes later. Michaelis scored on the powerplay after the Chargers’ Ben Allen went to the box for tripping.

To end the game and top the game off with 10 goals for a season high, Junior Walker Duehr scored his third goal of the season.

After Friday night’s big game, the Mavericks came out and won 8-0 against the Chargers on the night Minnesota State honored Toumie, Gerard, Scheid, Michaelis, Nicholas Rivera, Edwin Hookenson and Josh French – the hockey team’s seven seniors.

Chargers Daneel Lategan marked the game’s first penalty and the Mavericks capitalized on it, as Sowder scored the first goal of the game about four minutes into things.

Rivera had himself a senior night, scoring his first hat trick of his career. Rivera scored the second goal of the game after Carrroll and Duehr assisted him. Rivera also scored the final two goals of the game late in the third period at the 18:45 and 19:20 minute mark.

The other Mavericks to score in the game was junior Reggie Lutz, Michaelis (2) and junior Jake Jaremko.

The Minnesota State Mavericks will end their regular season against the Bemidji State Beavers on the road before beginning the WCHA Tournament.

The Maverick women’s hockey team took on the No. 3-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road and were unable to pick up a win, losing 5-1 and 3-0.

Minnesota State is now 11-18-6 on the season and hold a conference record of 4-16-4. The Gophers skated out to a 4-0 lead entering the third period, but freshman Kelsey King was the lone Maverick to score over the weekend. Assisting her on the play was seniors Emily Antony and McKenzie Sederberg.

The Gophers responded and scored the fifth and final goal of the game about two minutes later and concluded the scoring for the game.

The second game was a little slower paced in the offensive department. The Gophers scored one goal a period for a total of three. The Mavericks were unable to find the back of the net but were able to get up 24 shots up by the end of regulation.

The team will try to bounce back in the WCHA Quarterfinals on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Lucas Sowder (21) scores a goal during a game against North Dakota State University at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)