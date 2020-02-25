Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ll find focus for projects from the past and future today. Be strategic in which one you pick, sometimes we quit working on things for a reason. Therefore, if you pick back up an old project, make sure it’s actually still worth your time. This also goes for people because former friends or love interests may be showing their faces again soon.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Connect with others today young Taurus, you’ll find it beneficial to hash out all those ideas swimming in your head with another person. Aim to do group work today, even if you normally work solo.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

Lately, the past has been resurfacing in your life. Don’t panic, sometimes that’s not always a bad thing. Take these opportunities to reflect and process old feelings. There is high energy in the air today though, so don’t spend too much time back there. Jump back to the present and be clear with your intentions in the next few days, it’ll save you from a lot of miscommunications.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Communication will play a big role in your day. It’s a great time for rehashing old feelings and approaching current issues from new perspectives. Connect with others and try to make the best out of today by initiating meaningful conversations. Even if you are in class or work for the majority of today, sometimes a good talk can make anything better.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It’s time to review your financial situation and look at past transactions. Were those purchases necessary or frivolous? Looking over your past will bring forth better success for your future. However, if all else fails…at least it’s tax season.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

This week you will find yourself looking over your relationships, platonic and romantic. Draw from past experiences and check to be sure you are not repeating the same mistakes. However, try not to over-analyze, not all answers are clear on the first look.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

Today’s energy is strong and you can capitalize on this for work and school in the morning. However, as the day comes to a close make sure you take time to better yourself, go to the gym, read a book, or listen to an insightful podcast.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

Relationships and communication are being highlighted right now in your life. Because of this, it’s time to focus on what you can do to improve both, you’ve been wrapped up in your own world recently. It’s time to step back into the social spectrum, you may be surprised about what you’ll discover.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It’s a great day for productivity, communication, and business. You’ll find yourself in high spirits this morning, however, as the day progresses you could find yourself thinking about the past. This is normal and it seems everyone else is doing the same thing. Just try not to let too much of it impact the present.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Think big today Capricorn, you’ll find yourself with a lot of energy, so it’s time to utilize it. In addition, your communication sector is highlighted, aim to have those conversations you’ve been putting off today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

New information will be presented to you today and opportunities are around the corner. Be thinking long term in your current actions, it’s only a matter of time before next month becomes tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This week will be great for connecting with others and getting your thoughts and feelings out there. People are geared up to chat, hangout, and anything in between. Make sure you are putting your best self forward in each of these interactions, you never know who can be of assistance in the future.