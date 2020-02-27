Men’s hockey concludes season against BSU

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

After a highly successful season, the No. 2-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will wrap up their regular season this weekend by traveling to Bemidji State to play against the No. 11-ranked Bemidji State Beavers.

The two teams have been neck-and-neck when it comes to winning, making the games intense and intriguing for both the players and fans. In the last set of games that took place earlier in the season, both the Mavericks and Beavers earned one game each. Looking further back into the history between the two teams, the Mavericks have been in favor of winning. In the past 10 games, Minnesota State has taken seven wins, two losses, and a tie against Bemidji State.

In the ongoing season, the Beavers currently hold a 19-8-5 record and a conference record of 19-4-3, falling short of the Mavericks who have a 28-4-2 record and a conference record of 22-3-1. With this in mind, the Mavericks will still hit the ice with determination and hard work to make sure they once again beat the Beavers.

This season, the Beavers average 3.3 goals per game, while attempting an average of 30.0 shots per game. Some key players for Bemidji consist of senior Adam Brady, who leads the team on both points and goals, followed respectively by sophomore Owen Sillinger and junior Aaron Miller.

To counter this, the Mavericks average 4 goals per game on an average of 32.8 shots per game. Leading players for Minnesota State include senior Marc Michaelis, leading in points and goals, accompanied by seniors Parker Tuomie and Charlie Gerard.

Following this set of games, the Mavericks will move onto the first round of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association tournament. This round will be held from March 6-8, with date, opponent and time to be determined.

Header photo: Minnesota State defenseman Edwin Hookenson (24) shoots the puck during a game against University of Alabama Huntsville at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Kjerstin Hall/MSU Reporter)