Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde

Staff Writer

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ve been finding good fortune all around you but today may feel like a roadblock. You may encounter some obstacles but remember that a challenge isn’t always bad, they keep us on our toes and prepared for the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Make sure you’re utilizing your planner today young Taurus. Confusion is in the air and some scheduling conflicts may arise. Multiple people may be needing you at the same time and if this is your situation, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both before picking who to help first.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

You may be feeling a little defensive today so don’t let your irrationality get the best of you. It may feel like life is overly chaotic right now but I promise the air will clear soon. Make a list and stay proactive, midterms are only one week.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Try not to let your inner doubts consume you today. You’ve been over thinking about the future a lot lately and today will be no different. Breath and make sure in between all this prepping for tomorrow or next week or even next year that you’re not forgetting to take care of yourself today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Try to breathe today and not get too worked up over small issues. In the moment it’s easy to over-think and overreact but if you find yourself feeling irrationally irritable just slow down, take a walk and come back.

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

People will be calling you for help from different corners of your life today and this could feel overwhelming. However, don’t feel obligated to help everyone, your first priority is yourself. By midday try to take a break from studying or other kinds of work and take a walk outside.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

You may experience some obstacles today when trying to accomplish your tasks. It’s not your fault and you are not alone. Others around you are also struggling and therefore, it’s best to keep to yourself. Focus on your work and try to remain positive knowing that good days are on their way.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

You’ve been reevaluating your relationships lately, platonic and romantic. This is good but today you should take a break from doing so. You have other responsibilities to attend to. If you’re feeling discouraged from a certain project don’t give up on it, try to come at it from a different angle.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today will be a roller coaster, with highs and lows. Pay attention to any unfinished business you have because in the coming days you’ll want to make sure it gets finished. Loose ends can lead to issues down the road so it’s best to settle your issues now while you have the energy to pursue them.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

When we’re surrounded by work and long to-do lists it’s easy to try to power through everything. However, when doing this we tend to overlook the mistakes we’ve made. Take today to review your work before submitting it, that goes for course work and your communications and interactions with the people in your life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Things around you are shifting and this can feel unsettling. You may find yourself hesitant to start these new and necessary chapters in your life but slow down, breath and know that everything happens for a reason. When your calmer, push forward. If you feel like that calm may never come, you may have to make that leap, and trust in your intuition to guide you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Lately, you’ve been feeling overworked and stressed. That’s completely normal and a lot of your peers are feeling the same way. Don’t seclude yourself today Pisces, enlist others around you to keep you motivated and focused.