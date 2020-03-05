5 steps to protect yourself during spring break travel

Caita Pierson

Staff Writer

Spring break is coming up. That means no school, vacations, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. However, this year, the threat of the Coronavirus is looming on everyone’s mind.

Is it safe to travel? How do I prevent getting sick? These questions, and many more, are within the minds of many travelers. Here are five steps to protect yourself during Spring Break travel.

1. Wash your hands

It is very important to wash your hands of germs and bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19, more commonly known as the Coronavirus, spreads through respiratory droplets.

Proper hand hygiene is very important. When soap and water are not available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used. Always wash or sanitize after sneezing, coughing, using the restroom, and before eating.

2. Avoid touching your face

Along with hand hygiene, it is important to not touch your face. Germs, bacteria, and possible COVID-19 respiratory droplets could get into your body through hand to face contact.

3. Do not travel if you are sick

Traveling while being immune comprised makes you more susceptible to catching any illnesses including COVID-19 if someone in the area has it. It is better to stay home, sleep, hydrate, and travel when better. Minnesota Department of Health advises staying home while sick to “stop the spread.”

4. You do not need a mask

The CDC does not recommend the use of masks while traveling. Face masks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the Coronavirus or are health workers. It is not an advised preventative measure.

5. Do not travel to places with restrictions.

As of now, travel to China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea are on a level 3 travel health notice. This means that travel is highly unadvised. Japan has a level 2 health notice.

The CDC recommends that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should not travel there. Outside of these places, however, it is safe to travel.