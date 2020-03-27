COVID-19 and the MNSU community: latest updates

March 27, 2020: Chancellor Malhotra’s video update to students on MnSCU’s preparations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 25, 2020: President Davenport’s e-mail to students clarifies that universities are among entities identified by Gov. Walz as “Critical Sector work,” and thus, Minnesota State University, Mankato will remain open. Classes will resume via online or alternative delivery as scheduled for March 30.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state’s effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

March 25, 2020: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issues a “stay-at-home” executive order that will begin at midnight Friday, March 27, and will last until April 10. Essential services will be operating during the entirety of the executive order. The table below lists some of the services that will be affected by the order.

March 24, 2020: President Davenport’s e-mail confirms the first campus community member to have tested positive for COVID-19. MDH determined that the risk of exposure to the University is low.

A noticed posted outside the MavAve foodcourt in the Centennial Student Union notifies of the indefinite closure of all on-campus retail dining locations at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, March 20, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. The decision was made due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worldwide. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)

March 20, 2020: All University buildings will be locked and closed to the public starting at 5 p.m. today to promote the health and safety of students, staff and faculty . Employees will still be able to access the buildings using their MavCARD. The only buildings open to students will be the Memorial Library, University Dining Center and Res Life buildings.

March 19, 2020: The University has announced the cancellation of the MNSU spring commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 9, 2020. “We are looking at creative alternatives to celebrate our spring graduates. Additional details will be shared as plans are finalized,” President Davenport said. Students who were scheduled to walk in the spring commencement ceremony will be welcome to walk in the fall commencement ceremony.

March 19, 2020: First death due to Coronavirus in the state of Minnesota is reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) .

March 17, 2020: President Davenport asks all employees to telework unless physically required to be present on site. Resources to transition to working remotely can be found here .

March 17, 2020: Chancellor Malhotra’s e-mail to the campus community announces extension of spring break through March 29. The decision was made to support faculty and staff who will be transitioning to online and alternative delivery of University coursework. Resources to transition to online learning are available for students .

March 17, 2020: First positive Coronavirus case reported in the Blue Earth County.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the Coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

March 13, 2020: President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in light of the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

March 12, 2020: Extension of the spring break for one week (March 16-22). Classes will resume on March 23 and will be delivered through online or alternative instruction for the remainder of the semester .

March 11, 2020: President Davenport’s e-mail to the campus community informs of the formation of a Pandemic Response Team tasked with monitoring the Coronavirus epidemic. Classes and events to commence as scheduled after the spring break (March 13). Interim Provost Matt Cecil advises faculty and staff to prepare in case a transition to online instruction is made.

March 11, 2020: The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the outbreak of the Coronavirus as a global pandemic .

Feb. 29, 2020: President Davenport’s e-mail to the campus community ensures acknowledgement of the evolving situation concerning the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). MnSCU Chancellor Devinder Malhotra suspends all University-related international travel, including study abroad programs, effective immediately.

Feb. 29, 2020: First death due to Coronavirus is reported in the United States, in Washington state.

Jan. 21, 2020: First confirmed Coronavirus case is recored in the United States. The patient, a man from Washington state, had traveled to Wuhan, China.

Jan. 11, 2020: China reports its first death due to the novel Coronavirus in the city of Wuhan.

