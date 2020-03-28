Updated Mankato business hours and services

Many local business have been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic . During these uncertain times, The Reporter decided to reach out to local businesses and asked them to provide us with their updated business hours, and the services they will be providing.

This page will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Curiosi-Tea House, North Mankato

Our current hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. We have retail and drive up available.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Mankato

We are open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. We are doing curbside pickups and take-outs, and deliveries using DoorDash and our website: www.dickeys.com .

Neutral Groundz, North Mankato

We are open for curbside delivery, and only offering beverages. Starting Monday, March 30, we will be offering boxed lunches curbside as well. This will include salads, sandwiches, chips and your favorite drink (including pop, Honest Tea, etc.). Just call ahead at (507) 720-0321 and we will prepare your order for curbside pickup! All items are made to order and FRESH! If you are a medical professional, postal worker, mail carriers or a truck driver, or in the military, your beverage is free. Thank you to all that are still working! Customers aren’t allowed into the store for safety. The employees are scrubbing in and taking temps daily for additional safety. Bear with us, we have limited staff at this time. Orders are taking five minutes or less to make. On Monday, we will also be posting pictures of items for sale in the gift shop, home décor and baby. If this is something you are interested in, you can do curbside pickup as well. Just call to claim the item! We just a got a shipment of great children’s books which would be great for those kiddos at home right now!

Pub 500, Mankato

We are open 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. daily for curbside pickup, and we offer free delivery to Mankato and North Mankato. Look for our menu online on our website: www.pub500.com .

Jerry’s Abra Auto Body Repair of America, Mankato

We are still here for our customers! If you have any collision-related issues, please give us a call at (507) 388-4895. We will meet in you in your parking lot and take care of your vehicle needs. Coming April 1, photo estimating! Call (507) 388-4895, ask for Laura or Geri, and they will provide you the link! You snap the pictures, send them back and we will text or email your estimate within a couple of hours. Our hours are 7:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday. Thank you for your support during these times!

Kato Glass, Mankato

Each day brings a new twist to the Coronavirus story. The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority at Kato Glass. With the recent “shelter in place” order from Governor Tim Walz put into effect beginning Friday, March 27, our office will follow his guidelines. If any of our customers have a window that has been critically damaged or puts their vehicle in a “risk to drive” situation, we will consider that an emergency and make every effort to get them taken care of as quickly as possible. Our phones have been forwarded to Anne at (507) 381-4200, and she will continue to work from home during this time to continue to give our customers the Kato Glass top-of-the-line service. This is a difficult decision to make, but a necessary one given the circumstances. Stay healthy, stay safe. We’ll get through this together! Respectfully, Larry & Ellen Wild.

Highland Hills Apartments, Mankato

We are working remotely from our homes, but are still available 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. While we have suspended tours for the time being, you can find virtual tours of all our apartments at our website: www.highlandmankato.com . In these crazy times, it is important to remember to e-mail more and call less to ensure a quicker response. For leasing questions, please send an email at leasing@highlandmankato.com . For general questions, please send an email at admin@highlandmankato.com . Thank you!

Glenwood Terrace Apartments, Mankato

Glenwood Terrace Apartments are open and renting! Please contact us if you need more information on our apartments. You can also visit us on our website at www.glenwoodterrace.com , drop us an email at glenwood@mfdc.com , or call our office at (507) 387-1217.

Pappageorge Restaurant, Mankato

Pappageorge’s Restaurant will be open for take-out and delivery. Our hours are 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. This will be a call-in order, and both take-out and delivery will be ‘no contact’! Our menu is available on Facebook and our website at www.pappageorge.net .

For our St. Peter friends:

Godfather’s Pizza, St. Peter

Godfather’s Pizza of St. Peter provides carryout & heated-bag delivery. Our new hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Now for a limited time, our special offer is a mini pizza with up to four toppings with a medium drink for $3.99 + tax (Offer code: 250). Order online at www.gogodfathers.com or give us a call at (507) 931-6140.