Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Mankato landmark lit blue by University to honor healthcare workers for #LightItBlue campaign

Minnesota State University, Mankato lit the Ostrander Bell Tower with blue LED lights for the #LightItBlue campaign to show support for healthcare and medical workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic this past weekend.

The Bell Tower’s lights were visible as soon as the sun set Friday evening, and were lit until early morning on Saturday. Mankato joined numerous other cities across the United States during the #LightItBlue campaign which honors medical professionals and other essential workers during the global medical crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

