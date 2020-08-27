Five former Maverick hockey players go pro

Four seniors, and a junior signed contracts with the NHL, AHL |

Mel Stramm ® Sports Editor |

The Maverick hockey program has produced some professional hockey players in the past, and the 2020 senior class was no exception to that.

After the completion of their collegiate hockey career, four Mavericks were able to sign professional contracts.

Defenseman Ian Scheid and forward Charlie Gerard signed with the Colorado Avalanche of the American Hockey League, while forward Marc Michaelis agreed to a contract with the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League. Forward Parker Tuomie became a part of the Deutsche Eishockey League, signing with Berlin.

But it wasn’t only seniors who were able to take the jump into the big leagues. Junior defenseman Connor Mackey inked a deal with the NHL’s Calgary Flames, leaving MSU an year early.

The former Mavericks are following into the footsteps of 14 other MSU players who made it into the professional hockey leagues.

The last Maverick to join the NHL was forward C.J. Suess, playing his debut for Winnipeg in November of 2019.

Last year, three former Mavericks competed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with David Backes (2003-06) for Boston, Teddy Blueger (2012-16) for Pittsburgh, and Tyler Pitlick (2009-10) for the Dallas Stars.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Parker Tuomie moves the puck in a game against Bowling Green at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Nov. 2, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. (File photo)