Mavs attempt to keep win streak alive in doubleheader against Minnesota-Duluth

The Minnesota State baseball team prepares for their upcoming double header on Thursday, March 24 against Minnesota-Duluth, in hopes of extending their five game win streak.

The Mavericks have started their season off strong, holding a 6-1 record while 3-0 in conference play. The Mavs have been dominant so far this year, averaging over 10.5 runs scored per game while only allowing an average of three runs against.

The Bulldogs, however, have started their season off with an average start. Duluth is 3-3 through their first six games, and are 1-2 in conference play.

Minnesota State has been great against Minnesota Duluth in the team’s history, currently holding a 48-15 record against the Bulldogs all-time. The Mavericks have also won seven of the past eight meetings with the Bulldogs.

The Maverick team has been a complete force to be reckoned with this season, hitting a great .327 batting average to go along with 17 home runs. Teddy Petersen and Joey Werner continue to show their dominance in this batter’s box, tacking on a combined five home runs and 16 RBIs in their previous three game series against Bemidji State. The two seniors will look to continue their hot batting streaks against the Bulldogs this week.

Werner was recognized for his offensive performance this past weekend, earning NSIC Baseball Player of the Week after his three home run and eight RBI performance against Bemidji State. Werner is batting .440 on the season with a .920 slugging percentage, while maintaining a .469 on-base percentage.

Ross Indlecoffer also continues to make noise in the batter’s box for the Mavericks, still leading the team in home runs with four in only 17 at bats, which is tied for the third least by a Maverick starter so far this season.

Outside of batting, Jon Ludwig has continued to be great for the Mavericks in their bullpen this season. Ludwig in just three starts is 3-0 overall and boasts 32 strikeouts in 55 at bats. He also holds a 1.13 ERA through 16 innings pitched.

Alongside Ludwig, Cam Kline has also performed great in his two starts, allowing a mere .152 batting average to opposing batters and three total runs.

Minnesota State has now reached the top of the NSIC standings, and will look to add two more wins to their 3-0 conference record to remain first in the standings against Minnesota-Duluth this thursday.

