Maverick Rocket League team falls to Kent State

The Minnesota State Rocket League team faced off against Kent State on March 26. The Rocket League team came into this match 4-3 on the season.

In game one of the series, Kent State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the Mavericks, but the Mavs scored one goal with 1:40 remaining. Savioks tapped in a great ceiling bounce that landed right in front of his car to make the score 2-1.

With just eight seconds remaining, Kent State buried another goal on a great mid-field passing play to seal game one of the series by a score of 3-1.

Game two of the series started off slow for both teams, but Kent State was able to bury one at the 2:58 mark after a few great saves by the Mavericks, and that’s all it took. The Mavericks looked to be playing defense most of the game and were never able to get anything going on the offensive attack.

With just six seconds remaining Kent State put in two goals in four seconds to take game two by a score of 3-0.

We then went to Mannfield arena where both teams put up strong offensive numbers in the first minute and a half. Kent State striked first, but the Mavericks were able to respond quickly as Wildcard buried an insane shot from the opposing team’s wall in a tight angle to tie the game 1-1.

Just 10 seconds later Savioks scored a ball on a great cut off at midfield as a Kent State player was attempting to clear the ball. Just a few moments later Kent State scored almost an identical goal as Savioks to tie the game 2-2.

With two minutes and 11 seconds remaining Kent State scored another goal on a great passing play in front of the Minnesota State net to go up 3-2. With time counting down, the Mavericks attempted to come back and tie up the game to go to overtime, but Kent State held off the Mavericks to win the series 3-0.

Like this: Like Loading...