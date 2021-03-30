What’s on Wednesday: Painting, Racing Cars, and Trivia

Racing cars, eggs, river rocks, and trivia games are some of the festivities planned for this week’s “What’s on Wednesday” at each of the Residential Halls on campus.

In the case of McElroy, students will be able to decorate their own eggs and enjoy snacks provided by the dorm. Starting at 7 pm, students will have plenty of time to dig into their creative side and have a relaxing night.

“WOW’s are a nice break from the busy day and a great opportunity to hang out,” says Maria Lezama, Community Advisor at McElroy.

Lezama continued with, “It’s important for students to be able to connect not only with other students but with their respective CAs and Hall directors while remaining safe during these troubling times.”

Hall Director of McElroy Grace Riggert explains further how the dorms are keeping these events COVID-19 safe.

“We are guaranteeing students safety by extending the time of the event, dividing the attendees into small groups, sanitizing the craft tools, serving packaged snacks and required social distancing and mask wearing.”

At Preska, students will have the chance to paint rocks.This painting session will take place in the lobby at 9 p.m., and, similarly, everything will be provided for attendees.

For Crawford, CA Jake Simon is organizing a trivia night based off the show, “Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader?”. The game will start at 7 p.m. and students will have a chance to win some well-earned candy, among other prizes.

“It has been challenging for event organizers to follow the tight restrictions, but we accommodate and do our best to get people involved,” Simon stated.

Finally, “Grand Prix” will be the event hosted at Julia Sears. This will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. Students will be able to race remote control cars and win prizes all night long.

