Mankato Public Safety takes precautions for homecoming

For many college students, there are plenty of times when the cops are the last people they want to see.

But it might surprise you to know that the Mankato Department of Public Safety’s only goal is to keep you, well, safe. Especially during a homecoming week, when socializing is at peak levels.

“We’re not trying to prevent anybody from having fun and enjoying the night or the weekend,” said Matt DuRose, deputy director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. “But we also want to make sure that people are being responsible, they’re being safe and understand that for some people, with behaviors and age, with that comes some consequences from time to time. The priority is really making sure that everybody is as safe as they possibly can be.”

Homecoming at Minnesota State University, Mankato is filled with events for students to show their school spirit all week long. During the homecoming concert, parade and football game, as well as the parties being hosted in College Town and downtown, Mankato Public Safety works extra hours to ensure the safety of the campus as well as the Mankato community during these festivities.

DuRose says the department helps establish safe environments by joining forces with the MNSU’s campus security.

“We help supplement [MNSU Security’s] needs,” he said. “Security is there to deal with maybe policy violations or some of those behaviors that can be dealt with at the administrative level, and we’re really there to make sure that if there’s any crimes that need to be addressed we can do that. … When it comes to campus we’re really supplementing or even partnering with MNSU Security.”

Mankato Police will also be patrolling some off-campus events, such as the Kato Jam Party in College Town on Saturday, as well as the bars downtown.

“College Town, they’re hiring security as well and we’ll be a part of that,” he said. “We meet with many of the near-campus apartment complexes and their managers or their property representatives the week before homecoming and check in with everybody. It really is just about partnering with them.”

The preparation the safety team had to go through before homecoming was extensive, as they wanted to make sure they had every necessary area covered with officers.

DuRose explained, “As we get closer to homecoming, we really have a plan in place to make sure that we’re having regular communications with MNSU, regular communications with College Town management, and the organizers of the events, and all of the property managers and people like that too.”

He also pointed out the importance of a strong communication line between officers and event organizers to help everyone get through the weekend with minimal issues.

While the officers working through the long weekend will be at the events to ensure safety, they also want students to enjoy homecoming, especially since there wasn’t a traditional homecoming last year.

“There’s a certain level of proactivity we want to have and if we see things that are kind of brewing up, we want to make sure we take care of them right away. But, at the same time, we do want to make sure to allow people to have a good time and be safe with it and be able to address any behaviors early on in an effort to prevent something more significant down the road.”

When it comes to dealing with the party scene in Mankato, Public Safety sets forward a plan to not take away any of the party’s fun but still keep everyone safe.

