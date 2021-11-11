A look into week 10 of fantasy football in the NFL

Week nine of the NFL season is complete, and this week might have been one of the worst overall fantasy weeks of the season. It seemed nearly every stud player we have been counting on to do their part in getting us a load of points fell off the radar this week, but luckily a new week is upon us.

It is never a promise that the next week will be better for our players in fantasy output terms, but we can always look forward to what they might provide to us with the following load of games. It is always important to note which players end up on the “dud” list in a given week, because those players are always sneaky buy-low candidates if your league mate is looking to move on from them.

Some notable players that end up on the list this week include four of the top five PPR wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel and Devante Adams. All four of these wide receivers ended up with 11 or fewer points, where they previously averaged at least five more the eight weeks prior.

Unfortunately the list does not end there, but only proceeds into the running back category when swallowing up names such as Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones and Ezekiel Elliott. Each one of these backs performed under expectations just like the receivers, and should be taken into consideration as buy-low candidates moving into week 10.

One important note is, if you have these guys, keep them. Others will always be trying to do the same in trying to trade for guys that look like they have been having a bad week or two, so make sure you stand your ground when low ball offers come flying at you.

With buy lows come the sell highs in the fantasy football world. Coming in hot on the sell-high list once again for the second straight week is Alvin Kamara.

Kamara had a great week this past week, putting up 20.4 PPR points with Trevor Siemian at the helm. The problem with Kamara is, however, that his backfield touches are diminishing not only due to the new acquisition of Mark Ingram, but also the loss of starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

Kamara is quickly losing his opportunity share when it comes to backfield and wide out touches, which should not be taken gently. Kamara touched the ball 17 times this past week against the Falcons, which marks his first time under 20 touches since week two of the NFL season when the Saints got blown out by the Panthers 26-7.

Speaking of the Panthers, the next person on the list is wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore had surprised fantasy owners at the start of the season by becoming one of the top acquisitions quickly with a string of dominant fantasy performances.

Unfortunately for Moore, it seems Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold has come back down to earth. In the last five games, Darnold has only thrown two touchdowns to his eight interceptions, which is not going to cut it for a high end fantasy wide receiver.

Moore has been on the decline for the past few weeks undoubtedly, but if you can find anyone who still finds his value to be more than it should be, take that value and run.

Outside of buy lows and sell highs, it might be time to start trading or picking up possible values who might boom late in the season. There were a few players this past week who have not been great this season overall, but are definitely exciting options if they are to get more opportunities in the future.

One option includes 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk has been a bust this year for sure, but that was only due to his unbelievably high expectations coming into the season.

Aiyuk was without wingman Samuel most of last year due to injuries, and got all the attention when it came to passing downs. This year has been a different story, with Samuel back in the lineup.

