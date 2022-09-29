Self care is crucial

The thought of midterms approaching next week is enough to put students in a funk. With extensive papers, projects and assignments due throughout the course of the week, it can feel overwhelming. It may seem like a good idea to have caffeine running through your veins and pull an all-nighter to get your assignments done, but that will only make you crash. In order to prevent breakdowns, all students need to do is take time to focus on themselves and partake in a form of self care.

Self care gives you a break from your homework. It may seem ridiculous to take breaks when there are deadlines to be met, exams to study for and projects to complete. There is a difference between a mental break and procrastination. Setting a timer can be helpful in controlling your time so you don’t get sidetracked. It can be a five minute break after finishing each assignment or stepping away from your homework at the end of the day to spend the evening recharging your mental batteries.

Your mental health is important, therefore, it’s important to take breaks. Some students are expected to cram loads of information into their brains and memorize for exams. Others have to sit and construct well-crafted papers that are several pages in length. The length of assignments and the feeling that there isn’t enough time is stressful to students. In order to clear your mind and tackle the workload with renewed motivation, stepping away from your work temporarily helps keep your sanity.

Take time to relax and do something you enjoy. Treat yourself and order takeout or go buy that new coffee you’ve been wanting to try. It’s better than rewriting your notes for the eighth time. Crack open a book that isn’t required reading and get lost in a world that’s not your own. Spend time with your friends, be it just chatting or going somewhere fun instead of isolating yourself in the library. Hit the gym after you’ve spent the entire day sitting down reviewing flashcards. However you choose to disassociate from your work for a short period of time is up to you.

Self care helps prevent burnout. We, as students, try to fill our plates with classes, extracurriculars and work to keep ourselves busy. However, focusing on work all the time overloads your mind and can be exhausting. Eventually, getting up in the morning seems like a chore. Knowing when to say “no” and take a step back from school and extracurriculars is an important skill to learn. Once students find the balance, life becomes manageable and smooth sailing.

While education is important, your health is essential. To prevent yourself from falling into a slump and burning yourself out, take time out of your week to focus on yourself. Whether it’s 20 minutes between classes or stopping work for an hour, self care isn’t selfish.

