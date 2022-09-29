TPUSA claims of inequality

Two international students have reportedly claimed that they were denied membership in Turning Point USA, a conservative-leaning student group on campus. TPUSA’s President denied the claim, stating it never happened.

Ashley McGee, a teaching assistant in MSU’s communication studies department, addressed the senate during Wednesday’s meeting saying she was representing two of her students who wished to remain anonymous.

“The TPUSA club on campus told two of my international students that they weren’t allowed to join the club because they’re not American,” McGee said.

David Wing, who is the president of TPUSA and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences senator, denied the claim stating that it was “hearsay.”

“I have done a full investigation over the last week. I’ve talked to our entire executive team and our members in general. Not once have I heard or has anyone on my team heard of that type of interaction,” Wing said. “It is absolutely hearsay.”

Wing is expected to address the issue at the next senate meeting.

Emma Zellmer, president of student government, commented there is a policy for RSOs titled Recognized Student Organizations privileges and responsibilities.

“Offical complaints filed against an RSO do go through student government. If the student experiences something, they are able to go through the university grievance policy, those complaints are sent to us and we are the ones who that investigation,” Zellmer said.

She also voiced that since the issue was brought to light she will remind TPUSA what the policy states are and what their responsibility is as an RSO.

TPUSA is a chapter of a national organization. According to its website, “The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government. Turning Point USA believes that every young person can be enlightened to true free market values.”

Header Photo: Ashley McGee spoke at open forum during the Student Government meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28. on behalf of a claim made by two of her students. (Julia Barton/The Reporter)

Write to Julia Barton at julia.barton@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...