Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

Write to Lilly Anderson at lilly.anderson@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...