Mavericks unable to defeat the Wildcats

After starting to find rhythm following the first loss of the season, The Minnesota State University, Mankato Mavericks seem to have hit a snag after a tough loss against Wayne State Wildcats snapping their two-game win streak.

In his first game back after being out with injuries, sophomore quarterback Hayden Ekern would be back under center and showed some rust because of it. The offense would be clamped down by the Wildcat defense and unable to get down the field for the majority of the first quarter. Allowing for opposing sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn to pick the Mavericks stout defense apart on drive after drive to put ten points on the board in the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, the Mavericks would continue to try and take the lead but could only manage a field goal and a touchdown pass caught by freshman wide receiver Grant Guyett. Even for a dominant performance from the Maverick offensive line which allowed the running back tandem of junior Shen Butler Lawson and sophomore Christian Vasser to run, it would not be enough. The Mavericks trailed by fourteen points as they made their way to the locker room for halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Mavericks would get the ball and push the ball down the field to score a touchdown to start the third quarter and cause a fumble to get the ball back on the Wildcats first drive. However, the Wildcats would capitalize after a redzone interception by Ekern lead to them putting responding with another touchdown drive.

The Mavericks would desperately try to will a fourth quarter comeback but ultimately could not break through on either side and fell short in the end with a final score of 41-33 Wildcats, as they finish there Homecoming in style. Their win would also help them as they jump the Mavericks into the third-place spot going into a big match against Augustana.

As for the Mavericks, concerns are starting to build as the team returns home from a hard-fought game. Even though Ekern did show some signs of struggle, he looked to improve later in the game. However, it still is in question if he will get the call to start next week or be in rotation with the other quarterbacks. With only five games left in the season, many people still are skeptical if this team can make the post season. In what could be considered the turning point in this season, the Mavericks return to the campus ground and prepare to defend Blakeslee Stadium.

Write to Charlie Groebner at Charles.Groebner@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...