Letter to the Editor: Ellison is the right choice for students

I have been a teacher here at Minnesota State University for over 20 years. In that time, one of the issues that has consistently been an issue for students is housing, especially off-campus housing. Students – and others throughout the community who don’t make a lot of money – have consistently complained about the way they are treated, about rents and abusive contracts, hidden fees and nonrefundable deposits. I’ve heard far too many accounts of discrimination.

Students need to know that there is someone in State government on their side, working for them. Keith Ellison, who visited Mankato on Monday, is that person. The latest issue of the Reporter only references reproductive choice (an important issue) but I was with Keith for the better part of three hours and I can tell you the topic of the day was protecting renters from unscrupulous property management cartels.

I have heard a lot of politicians speak. I have heard them talk about what they’ve done and what they would do and what they want to do. I’ve heard a lot of promises but on Monday, I heard from a young student who was struggling to find new housing they could afford and feel safe. They talked about the kinds of barriers they faced.

Keith didn’t say what he would do if elected. He didn’t promise anything. He listened. He asked questions and listened some more. Then he said something I have never heard a politician say:

651-296-3353

That’s the number in his office right now that looks into these kinds of abuses and injustices. That young person is already calling and getting action. That’s the kind of Attorney General Keith Ellison is. That’s why having leaders who care about students and working people and people struggling and not about big corporations and conglomerates and cartels. That’s why elections matter to students and why everyone, whether you agree with me or not, needs to vote on November 8th.

Jim Dimock

