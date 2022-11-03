Sleigh bells ring, and students are listening

Even though it is not officially Christmas season, the MSU Theatre Department debuts their rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ today, Nov. 3. The cast has worked on this play since Oct. 10 and is prepared to show the MSU students and community members this show. ‘A Christmas Carol’ runs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5 and Nov. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 & 13 in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.

Matt Caron, the director of the show, spoke about why they did this show earlier in the year instead of toward the end of November.

“We have five mainstage shows and four shows in the studio season. We have to be careful about how they all overlap and intersect because our designers will be working on multiple shows at a time, and the same with our actors,” said Caron. “Our dance concert always falls on finals weekend, so we need to have time to do that too. It’s as close as we can get to Christmas without interfering with the dance concert.”

The protagonist of “A Christmas Carol” is Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy, bitter, and self-centered old man who despises Christmas and anything that brings joy. He gets haunted Christmas Eve night by his old business partner, Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas.

Chandler Rosengren plays Scrooge in this play and says that it is different from the roles he has played in the past.

“This show is much more involved in having different physicality and vocal patterns than me as a person. It’s been a good challenge for me,” said Rosengren.

“The main part of the story is you know the golden rule. Treat people how you want to be treated. Just try to be nice to people. We’re all here living our lives.”

Sarah Potvin plays Mrs. Cratchit and the narrator in the show. She is excited for students to come to the show.

“It’s one that will help them get into the holiday spirit early,” said Potvin. “There’s a lot of really cool technical elements in this one that I think students are going to love as well.”

Along with being a show about treating people with kindness, it has a bunch of technical aspects, such as revolving platforms and different lighting effects.

“The whole idea with the show, conceptually as the design team, and I’ve sort of come up with it’s, you know, the things just appear and disappear magically,” said Caron.

“When students come into the theater, it’s not much to look at, it’s pretty bare and blank. Once we get the lights, sound and some special effects going, it will be pretty spectacular.”

Members of the cast encourage students to come to the show to escape their busy schedules.

“Students should come to the show because the moral of the story is something that we as a society can really use nowadays. There’s so much arguing and everything in politics,” said Rosengren.

“We’re all humans. At the end of the day, be nice to each other and try to get along.”

Students can find more information about tickets and other upcoming shows on the MSU website so that they do not miss out on getting into the Christmas spirit.

Header Photo: ‘A Christmas Carol’ is MSU’s latest theatre production, based off of the novella of the same name by Charles Dickens. The play is centered around Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter old man who opposes anything Christmas, until a haunting visit by three Christmas ghosts changes his mind. The show will be decked out in unique lighting effects unlike those from any other theatre production, and a revolving stage platform. (Dylan Engel/The Reporter)



Write to Lauren Viska at lauren.viska@mnsu.edu

