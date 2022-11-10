Senior Spotlight: Nic Vinson

Transferring from one college to another can be intimidating for many students, especially those who play a sport. Nic Vinson, a senior defensive back for the Minnesota State Mavericks, had a positive experience during his transition to MSU, due to the team’s warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“A lot of guys on the team talked to me and they were like ‘hey, this is the place that you can come in and get along with everybody,’” said Vinson. “Everyone welcomed me with open arms. I came in and saw a lot of togetherness and a lot of tradition.”

Vinson is from the area of Raleigh, N.C. He grew up with his family as a competitive kid, which pushed him to participate in many sports. Sharing that competitive nature with his brother resulted in Vinson discovering his passion for football.

“Seeing him go out there and make plays made me really want to get out there and just be active,” said Vinson. “When I started playing football, that’s what really stuck with me.”

While attending Millbrook High School in Raleigh, Vinson made quite a statement playing for the Wildcats’ football team. He played safety, corner and slot receiver which he lead the conference in interceptions both his junior and senior season. He also earned All-Conference Honors those years and was a captain his senior year.

After high school, Vinson attended the University of Northern Colorado, where he played football through 2019. After the 2019 season, he transferred to MSU and showcased his talents during his first season as a Maverick, tallying a total of 30 tackles.

“What really made me want to play for the Mavericks was their history,” said Vinson. “They have a lot of rich tradition and history, which drew me in compared to other schools that really didn’t have that.”

Vinson has had high hopes for the Mavericks throughout this season. However, his main goal has been everyone doing their part and moving forward as a team, while also having fun and enjoying the game they all love.

“My goal for the team was for everybody to just find their niche and to just have fun, mostly,” said Vinson. “We all want to do our part and we all want to make each other better.”

Vinson has always been close with his family. Before every game, he talks to his mom and dad, which helps him get into the right mindset.

“For a pre-game ritual, I would say I gotta talk to my mom and dad,” said Vinson. “They always wish me to have a good day, a good game and to just go out there and play hard.”

After this season, Vinson does not plan to part ways with football. He plans to sit down with his family and figure out what the next move for him will be. Vinson hopes to continue to train and see what opportunities lie ahead at the next level of football.

Header Photo: Nic Vinson, a Raleigh native is one of the defensive backs for the Minnesota State football team. (Dominic Bothe/The Reporter)

Write to Ali Reed at Alicia.Reed@mnsu.edu

